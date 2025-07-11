U-18 Asia Hockey Cup: Pakistan secure final spot after shootout win

Green Shirts set for final clash with Japan on Sunday after beating Malaysia

DAZHOU (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday secured a place in the final of the Under-18 Asia Hockey Cup in Dazhou, China, following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Malaysia.

The match ended 3-3 in regular time, leading to five penalty strokes for each side.

Pakistan converted four of their five attempts, while Malaysia managed three. Goalkeeper Ghulam Mustafa made two crucial saves during the shootout, playing a vital role in the win. Mustafa is currently associated with the Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy in Lahore.

The final will be held on Sunday between Pakistan and Japan, who defeated Bangladesh 6-4 in the other semi-final.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Pakistan reached the semi-final by beating hosts China 2-1. In earlier group matches, the team defeated Bangladesh 6-3, Sri Lanka 9-0 and Hong Kong 8-0.

The Pakistani side remains unbeaten in the tournament and has displayed consistent form across all fixtures.

SQUAD

The national squad includes: Mohammad Usman, Atif Ali, Asam Junaid, Mohammad Abdullah Farooq, Abdullah Awan, Zubair Lateef, Mohammad Yaseen, Mohammad Ali Taj, Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Hamza, Ali Hamzad, Aamir Sohail, Adeel Afzal, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Shaheer, Hasan Shahbaz, Yaseen Jamshaid