Pakistan aim for Hockey Nations Cup final in high-stakes France clash

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM

Published On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 12:49:05 PKT

KUALA LUMPUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan will take on France today (Friday) in the first semi-final of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan finished second in Pool B with four points after three matches. Their journey to the semi-finals included a victory against Japan (3-2) and a hard-fought 3-3 draw against host nation Malaysia. Their only defeat in the group stage came against New Zealand in a close 4-3 encounter.

Despite the loss to New Zealand, Pakistan secured their semi-final berth due to a superior goal difference over Malaysia, who also finished on four points.

In the second semi-final, New Zealand will take on Korea. These crucial matches will determine the finalists for the tournament, which serves as a qualifying pathway for the elite FIH Hockey Pro League.

France and Korea earned their spots in the last four from Pool A, with France topping their group. New Zealand and Pakistan emerged from Pool B, with New Zealand securing the top position.

Hockey enthusiasts are anticipating thrilling contests as the teams battle for a spot in the final. The final of the eight-team tournament is slated for Saturday.

