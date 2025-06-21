Hockey Nations Cup final underway between Pakistan, New Zealand

The highly anticipated match began shortly after 6pm

KUALA LUMPUR (Dunya News) - The final of FIH Hockey Nations Cup is being played between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The match began shortly after 6pm. New Zealand have an upper hand as they claimed a 5-0 edge in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Pakistan infused a little bit hope into their side by scoring a goal but it appeared too little too late.

New Zealand had reached the final after defeating Korea in a shootout in the other semi-final.

Pakistani fans were in the stands to see the national team.

Pakistan reached the final of FIH Hockey Nations Cup by beating France in the penalty shootout.

Pakistan defeated France by 3-2 in an ultimate thriller which was decided in the penalty shootout.

Pakistan finished second in Pool B with four points after three matches. Their journey to the semi-finals included a victory against Japan (3-2) and a hard-fought 3-3 draw against host nation Malaysia. Their only defeat in the group stage came against New Zealand in a close 4-3 encounter.

Despite the loss to New Zealand, Pakistan secured their semi-final berth due to a superior goal difference over Malaysia, who also finished on four points.