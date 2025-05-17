Report: McIlroy's driver deemed nonconforming ahead of PGA Championship

Sports Sports Report: McIlroy's driver deemed nonconforming ahead of PGA Championship

Results are confidential.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 May 2025 15:32:53 PKT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy was forced to use a backup driver in the PGA Championship when his regular driver was tested and deemed to be nonconforming after he arrived at Quail Hollow, according to a report on XM Sirius PGA Tour Radio.

McIlroy was tied for last in driving accuracy among the 74 players who made the cut on Friday, hitting only 10 fairways in two rounds. The Masters champion made the cut on the number after a bogey on the final hole when he drove left beyond a creek against corporate tents.

For the second straight day, McIlroy left Quail Hollow and declined to speak to the media.

The USGA, which tests clubs to make sure they are conforming at the request of the tournaments in the U.S. and Mexico, confirmed the USGA did testing at Quail Hollow when asked by the PGA of America. All tests are done before the first round.

“That program is consistent with the same level of support that we provide to the PGA Tour as part of their regular program for driver testing,” the USGA said.

Results are confidential.

The PGA of America did not immediately respond to a request for such information as how many players submitted drivers for testing, instead referring to the USGA statement.