Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

Sports Sports Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

Mazzulla said the All-Star forward would undergo an MRI exam Tuesday.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 15:11:18 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Celtics are used to seeing Jayson Tatum get up when he goes down, like he did after a hard fall that caused a wrist injury in the first round of the playoffs.

When he couldn’t get to his feet late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and had to be carried off the court, it was clear just how serious his lower right leg injury was, even before testing that won’t come until Tuesday.

“He’s the type of guy, he gets right up,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “So he didn’t and we’ll know tomorrow exactly what it is. But yeah, I mean it’s tough to watch a guy like him get carried like that.”

The Celtics had just turned the ball over with about three minutes left and as Tatum lunged forward toward the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury.

The New York Knicks won 121-113 to take a 3-1 lead. The series resumes Wednesday in Boston with the Celtics needing to win to extend their NBA title reign.

Mazzulla said the All-Star forward would undergo an MRI exam Tuesday.