Sports Sports Connor Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets beat Stars 4-0 in Game 2 to tie series

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots for Dallas.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Friday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference second-round series.

Hellebuyck had his fourth career playoff shutout to help the regular-season champion Jets rebound from a 3-2 loss Wednesday night.

Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers scored early goals and Adam Lowry made it 3-0 midway through the second period. Ehlers added an empty-netter with 3:40 remaining for a three-point night.

Game 3 is Sunday in Dallas.

Vilardi opened the scoring on a power play at 3:35 of the first period.

Tyler Seguin was called for a double-minor for high-sticking Josh Morrissey just 17 seconds in. Vilardi pounced on Ehlers’ rebound in the crease and slid the puck in the net.

Ehlers followed at 7:07, and Lowry made it a three-goal lead with 8:58 left in the second.

