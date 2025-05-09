Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League final and are one win away from Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — For Manchester United or Tottenham, a miserable campaign will end in Europa League glory.

Despite both teams languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, the Champions League is now just one game away.

That’s the reward on offer after the two troubled English clubs advanced to the final of Europe’s second-tier competition on Thursday.

United beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the semifinal second leg at Old Trafford and won 7-1 on aggregate. Tottenham won 2-0 away at Bodø/Glimt to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

It sets up an all-English Europa League final for the second time in six years after Chelsea beat Arsenal to lift the trophy in 2019.

“If we don’t win the final, it means nothing for us,” United coach Ruben Amorim said. “It’s hard to describe what it’s like to be manager of this club. You want to give them (the fans) something, because we’ve been so disappointing in the Premier League.”

United came back from 1-0 down at halftime against Bilbao, with Mason Mount coming off the bench to score twice after the break. Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund were also on target.

