Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account latest casualty of India's hysteria

India has already banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 01 May 2025 17:37:59 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – India has now blocked public access to Pakistan javelin star Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account.

India has already taken flak for denying information to its public allegedly to cover up its follies in the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam incident.

Reports say India has already banned YouTube channels of 16 Pakistani channels and individuals. These included the channels being run by three former cricketers.

In the latest move, Indian authorities have requested Instagram to block Paris Olympics gold medalist Arshad Nadeem’s account.

Just a day before the Pahalgam massacre, India’s javelin player Neeraj Chopra invited Arshad Nadeem to participate in a competition. Nadeem reportedly refused to participate in the javelin event in India.

CELEBS IN CROSSHAIRS

Earlier, India requested Instagram to block public following of Pakistani stars such as Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Ali Zafar.

Indian users, who attempt to access the profiles, are now being shown a message that says: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Aside from this, YouTube channels of Pakistani dramas also have been blocked.

Pakistani dramas that have been developing a massive fandom in the country are a big source of entertainment for Indian families due to their emotional narratives, relatable characters, and compact episode lengths.

INDIA BANS YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Continuing with the unleashing of its misplaced anger, the Indian government recently banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels on recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The blocked channels included Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Bol News, Suno News and Raftar.

The action has been taken as part of targeted campaign to isolate Pakistan following attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam last week.

The deadly attacks of April 22 in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and is one of the deadliest armed attacks in the disputed Himalayan region since the turn of the millennium.

War-hysteric Indian government claims to have given cross-border linkages of the attackers, while Pakistan has condemned the attack and offered a neutral probe into the incident.

