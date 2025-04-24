Arshad Nadeem declines Neeraj Chopra's invitation to Bengaluru javelin championship

'Due to prior commitments, it is not possible for me to visit India,' says Nadeem

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan's javelin throw star and Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has declined an invitation from Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra.

According to reports, Chopra had invited Nadeem to participate in the Neeraj Chopra Classic Throwing Championship, scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru.

Reports reveal that Arshad, while thanking his rival Neeraj for the kind invitation, stated that he won’t be able to attend the event due to a pre-planned training and competition schedule.

“Due to prior commitments, it is not possible for me to visit India. I wish your event great success,” Nadeem added.

Notably, the Asian Athletics Championship will be held in Korea from May 27, and Arshad is set to represent Pakistan there. He will be departing in the third week of May and is currently training in Lahore.

