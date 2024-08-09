Olympic gold catapults Arshad Nadeem to new height

His journey from a small town to international arena is testament to his hard work

By Anees-ur-Rehman

Arshad Nadeem, the javelin throw sensation, becomes the pride of 250 million Pakistanis with his record-breaking performance in the final of the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

His remarkable performance brought joy to a nation yearning for a moment of celebration amidst challenging times.

Despite limited resources and facilities, his journey from a small town in Pakistan to the international sports arena is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent.

Arshad Nadeem didn’t just win a gold medal, he set a new Olympic record with a gigantic throw of 92.97 meters. This throw eclipsed the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters set by Andreas Thorkildsen of the Netherlands at the Beijing Olympics 2008.

Nadeem’s throw now stands as the sixth-longest throw in history and the best in the world this year.

His final throw, which reached a distance of 91.79 meters, also ranks as the second-best in Olympic history, further solidifying his status as a javelin star.

With this monumental achievement, the 27-years-old not only brought home Pakistan’s first individual gold medal but also ended a 32-year wait for an Olympic medal and a four-decade quest for gold. His victory marks Pakistan’s first-ever track and field medal, making him a true national hero.

Early life and start of career

Born on Jan 2, 1997 in Mian Channu, Arshad Nadeem has risen to prominence as one of the country’s most celebrated athletes, particularly in the field of javelin throw.

He grew up in a modest household, where cricket was more popular than any game. However, his interest in athletics, especially javelin throw, was sparked during his school days. His talent was first noticed by his school coach who encouraged him to take the sport seriously.

His passion for javelin throw drove him to train rigorously. He quickly made a name for himself at the local level, and it wasn’t long before he caught the attention of national coaches.

In 2015, Arshad Nadeem joined the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) sports team, which provided him with better training facilities and exposure to national-level competitions.

Rise to international prominence

Arshad Nadeem's breakthrough on the international stage came at the 2016 South Asian Games held in Guwahati, India, where he won a bronze medal in javelin throw. This achievement marked the beginning of his journey as a top-tier athlete in Pakistan.

In June 2016, Arshad Nadeem secured a bronze medal at the 17th Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Ho Chi Minh. The following year, in May 2017, he clinched another bronze with a remarkable throw of 76.33 meters at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Nadeem's international career truly began to flourish when he participated in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Although he did not win a medal, his performance was commendable.

His most significant achievement came at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he won a bronze medal with a throw of 80.75 meters. This accomplishment not only earned him recognition in Pakistan but also established him as one of Asia’s top javelin throwers.

In 2019, Nadeem broke his own national record by throwing the javelin 86.29 meters at the South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal, where he secured the gold medal. This throw qualified him for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, making him the first Pakistani athlete to qualify directly for the Olympics in the javelin throw event.

Tokyo Olympics

Arshad Nadeem’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was historic. Competing against the best in the world, he finished fifth in the final with a throw of 84.62 meters.

His performance was widely celebrated in Pakistan, and he was hailed as a national hero for his efforts.

Following the Olympics, Arshad Nadeem continued to compete in various international events, consistently improving his technique and performance.

In 2022, Arshad Nadeem competed in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, representing Pakistan as the nation’s sole participant. He secured fifth place in the final with a throw of 86.16 meters.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug 7, Nadeem achieved a historic milestone by winning a gold medal for Pakistan. Despite being injured, he set a new record with a throw of 90.18 meters on his fifth attempt, surpassing Anderson Peters’ mark of 88.64 meters.

This achievement also made him the first South Asian athlete to cross the 90-meter threshold. It was Pakistan’s first athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games since 1962.

Just five days later, on Aug 12, Nadeem clinched another gold medal for Pakistan at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games, setting a new record with a throw of 88.55 meters.

Arshad Nadeem made history at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest by clinching a silver medal with an impressive throw of 87.82 meters. This achievement marked Pakistan’s first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships.

In July 2024, Arshad Nadeem continued to showcase his prowess, finishing fourth in the Paris Diamond League.

Challenges and lack of facilities

Arshad Nadeem’s path to the Paris Olympics was full of hurdles. Beyond the challenges with his equipment and training facilities, he faced significant physical setbacks, including a major elbow surgery in December 2022 and a knee injury that forced him to miss the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Yet, in the face of these daunting challenges, his resolve remained unshaken.

Nadeem faces a bitter reality as his only international-standard javelin has become bent and wornout after a year of use. This situation reflects not just the painful but also the shameful neglect by the government and the private sector that could easily sponsor him.

Had Nadeem been in a country that truly valued and celebrated its sports heroes, he would have had access to at least five or six javelins of the highest quality. Ideally, he should be training with javelins from Nordic, a top-tier brand he only gets to use during international competitions.

Currently, he possesses a single javelin from Nemeth, a brand he only started using two to three years ago.

Before acquiring this, he had no choice but to train with locally made javelins, which are not only substandard but also pose a significant risk of injury, causing strain on his shoulders and elbows.

There is no specialised gym for him, and the lack of proper training facilities is glaring. Athletes like Nadeem are often forced to wait for their turn at government-run facilities, which should be readily available to them.