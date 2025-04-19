Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in OT in play-in and into NBA playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — After making NBA Play-In Tournament history by winning two road games, the Miami Heat won’t be afraid of facing No. 1 seed Cleveland in the playoffs.

Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night.

Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I know how badly our group wanted to get into this thing,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I could see it in their eyes and feel it in their heart.”

Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before adding three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format was launched in the 2020-21 season. Miami also became the first play-in team to advance with two road wins.

