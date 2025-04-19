What injured ankle? Ja Morant flies around court helping Grizzlies clinch West's 8 seed

Sports Sports What injured ankle? Ja Morant flies around court helping Grizzlies clinch West's 8 seed

“I couldn’t feel it ... so I was out there,” Morant said with a laugh.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 19 Apr 2025 13:36:54 PKT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Ja Morant promised a sprained right ankle wouldn’t keep him out of Memphis’ play-in game against Dallas with the Western Conference’s last postseason berth up for grabs Friday night.

Morant did more than just play. He delivered a thrilling start that included a high-flying, one-handed slam of a dunk that had teammate Desmond Bane yelling “Showtime!” at him in celebration as Morant elevated so much his eyes were level with the rim.

The guard scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half, and Memphis never trailed in a 120-106 victory to take the No. 8 seed and a spot Sunday in Game 1 at top-seeded Oklahoma City.

“I couldn’t feel it ... so I was out there,” Morant said with a laugh.

Morant had been listed as questionable earlier Friday as the training staff worked to get him ready to play. His status was officially announced about 30 minutes before the tip.

The guard was injured in the third quarter Tuesday night at Golden State with the No. 7 seed on the line. Morant rolled the ankle coming down on Buddy Hield’s foot. Morant limped off the court and returned in the fourth quarter when he was held to four points as the Grizzlies lost 121-116.

