'It sucks': stomach injury ends Osaka's Australian Open

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said "it sucks" after retiring on Friday with a stomach muscle injury during her third-round match against Belinda Bencic in Melbourne.

Osaka needed treatment at 6-5 in a first set which she went on to lose on a tiebreak to her Swiss opponent, before shaking hands and leaving the court.

The former number one had a disrupted build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year, retiring from the final in Auckland, again with an abdominal injury.

"I mean, it was a little hectic trying to manage it because obviously my draw was quite tough," Osaka told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"But we were also doing everything we could. I was going to therapy every day and stuff like that into the night. So the days have been very long for me."

Japan's Osaka came to Melbourne happy and in confident mood, saying that her injury was improving.

The four-time Grand Slam champion reached the third round of a Slam for the first time since returning last year after the birth of daughter Shai with fine wins over Caroline Garcia and Karolina Muchova.

Both went to three sets and clearly took a toll.

"Obviously after my last match it got way worse," said Osaka.

"It was just, I guess, a little inevitable. But I think the competitor in me just wanted to see it through until the end."

Osaka led 5-2 in the first set against Bencic before becoming hampered on her serve and in her movement, allowing the Tokyo Olympic champion to draw level and take it to a tie break, which she won 7-3.

Osaka could not continue and left John Cain Arena smiling and waving to fans but feeling disappointed.

"If I could have served, then I could have potentially won and I could have maybe gone far in the tournament," she said.

"I was in the final in Auckland, too, and it sucks. I also think I could have maybe won that tournament, my first tournament win back.

"I just hope that I can figure it out and figure out how to get healthy in time."

Bencic will face either American third seed Coco Gauff or Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the fourth round.

"It's not the way you want this match to end. I thought it was getting to be a good match," Bencic said.

"Hopefully she will be fine soon and can play well for the rest of this year."