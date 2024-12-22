Zheng to skip United Cup, stay fresh for Australian Open

(Reuters) – Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen will kick off her 2025 season at the Grand Slam next month after deciding to skip the United Cup mixed team tournament starting this week, the 22-year-old said.

Zheng was beaten in the final of the year's first major by Aryna Sabalenka in January but enjoyed a successful campaign, claiming the Paris Olympics gold medal and WTA Tour titles in Tokyo and Palermo.

The Chinese player, who was runner-up at the Wuhan Open and the WTA Finals, competed in 68 matches this season.

"After the long season that 2024 was for me, I need a few extra weeks of rest, recovery, and good training to get ready for the new season," Zheng said on Instagram.

"I had such a fantastic time at the United Cup in January of this year, and therefore will miss the event greatly.

"Still, I'm so excited to be back in Australia soon and I will see you all in Melbourne in a couple of weeks."

China start their campaign in the Dec. 27-Jan. 5 United Cup in Perth against Brazil on Friday with Gao Xinyu as their number one women's player.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 12.