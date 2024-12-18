New York Yankees acquire outfielder Cody Bellinger from Cubs for pitcher Cody Poteet

Wed, 18 Dec 2024 15:30:40 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Cody Bellinger was acquired by the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for right-hander Cody Poteet.

Chicago will send the Yankees $5 million as part of the trade.

The 29-year-old Bellinger, whose father Clay helped the Yankees win World Series titles in 1999 and 2000, could play center field next year as Aaron Judge returns to right following the departure of Juan Soto to the Mets. Bellinger also can play first base, a position that opened when Anthony Rizzo became a free agent.

Bellinger is owed $27.5 million in 2025 under the first of two player options as part of an $80 million, three-year contract. The two-time All-Star also has a $25 million player option for 2026 with a $5 million buyout that would be payable in equal installments on Jan. 15, 2026, and Jan. 15, 2027.

Bellinger batted .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 130 games this year.

He was on the injured list from April 24 to May 7 with a broken right rib.

