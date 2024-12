Brazil and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr named FIFA men's player of the year 2024

Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 15:28:24 PKT

DOHA (Reuters) – Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was named FIFA men's player of the year in Doha on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old scored 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions to help Real Madrid clinch the LaLiga and Champions League double, and he also netted in the final win over Borussia Dortmund.