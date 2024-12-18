Giannis, Bucks use 3-point barrage to beat Thunder 97-81 for NBA Cup title

Sports Sports Giannis, Bucks use 3-point barrage to beat Thunder 97-81 for NBA Cup title

And the NBA Cup was their prize

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 14:09:16 PKT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everyone has a lucky number in Las Vegas. For the Milwaukee Bucks, it was 3.

And the NBA Cup was their prize.

Tournament MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points to go along with 19 rebounds and 10 assists, Damian Lillard added 23 points and the Bucks connected on 17 3-pointers on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in the NBA Cup title game on Tuesday night.

“Everybody did their job,” Lillard said. “We defended. We played well from the start of the game all the way through the finish. I think it just showed what we’ve been building. I think it all came out in our biggest game to this point.”

Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 13 for the Bucks, who joined the Los Angeles Lakers as the only champions of the 2-year-old event. A 19-5 Milwaukee run in the second half turned what was a five-point game into a 19-point game early in the fourth, and the Bucks kept control the rest of the way.

“It’s great, it’s great for our team,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re getting better. ... We know we’re leaving Vegas as a better team. I’m so proud of this group. Man, I’m so proud of this group.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 and Jalen Williams added 18 for the Thunder, who had scored at least 99 points in every game this season. But they sputtered in plenty of ways Tuesday, getting outscored 51-15 from beyond the arc and shooting only 34%.

