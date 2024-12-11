Left-hander Max Fried agrees to $218 million, 8-year contract with Yankees, AP source says

Fried’s deal is the largest for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history

DALLAS (AP) — The New York Yankees hope Max Fried pitches like he did in 2021 — when he won the World Series clincher for the Atlanta Braves.

Two days after the Yankees lost Juan Soto to the rival Mets, Fried agreed Tuesday to join the pinstripes with a $218 million, eight-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Fried’s deal is the largest for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history, $1 million more than David Price’s seven-year contract with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2016 season. Fried’s agreement, first reported by ESPN, was subject to a successful physical, the person said on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized.

Yankees fans were angry after Soto accepted the Mets’ $765 million, 15-year offer over the Yankees’ $760 million, 16-year proposal. The Yankees then redirected money to starting pitching, though Fried represents some risk.

