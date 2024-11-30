Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus after skid marked by poor decisions late in games

Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears on Friday, one day after botching a timeout in a loss at Detroit.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach, the Bears said in a statement.

“This morning ... we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday — an excruciating defeat in front of a national audience in which they allowed the clock to run down while trailing the Lions 23-20, preventing a potential tying field goal or winning touchdown.

The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but are last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise. The only Chicago coaches with worse marks were John Fox (14-34 from 2015-17) and Abe Gibron (11-30-1 from 1972-74).

