Saquon Barkley runs for 2 TDs, Eagles beat Commanders 26-18 to stretch NFC East lead

The Eagles (8-2) won their sixth straight since their bye

Fri, 15 Nov 2024 10:00:35 PKT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Jalen Hurts ran for the go-ahead score after being evaluated for a concussion, and the Philadelphia Eagles stretched their lead in the NFC East with a 26-18 win Thursday night over Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles (8-2) won their sixth straight since their bye, although this one came with a serious scare.

Hurts’ head was spiked into the turf by linebacker Frankie Luvu in the second quarter, and the $255 million quarterback’s head bounced off the ground. Hurts rolled over, face down, and grabbed his helmet. He was examined in the sideline medical tent but stayed in the game, finishing with 221 yards passing.

With the Eagles leading 12-10 in the fourth quarter, Washington was in range for a go-ahead field goal and coach Dan Quinn elected to go for it on fourth down. Daniels scrambled and was stopped for no gain, and less than three minutes later, Barkley scored on a 23-yard run.

Jake Elliott made the extra point after missing his previous try — along with two of his four field goal attempts — to give the Eagles a two-score lead.

Daniels, who finished 22 of 32 for 191 yards and a late touchdown pass, was intercepted by safety Reed Blankenship on Washington’s next play. A dozen seconds later, Barkley finished off the Commanders (7-4) with a 39-yard touchdown run.

With 1,137 rushing yards through 10 games, Barkley moved ahead of Baltimore’s Derrick Henry for the NFL lead. Both veteran running backs were signed as free agents in the offseason.

Washington entered with a chance to take over first place in the division but left with its second straight loss.

Elliott, who missed field goals of 44 and 51 yards, was wide left on the extra point after Hurts’ 1-yard tush-push touchdown in the fourth quarter. He made field goals of 21 and 31 yards.

Elliott holds the franchise record with seven field goals of 50 yards or more in a season but has missed all four attempts from 50-plus in 2024.