Indian Kabaddi team denied permission to visit Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - The Indian Kabaddi team reportedly was denied permission to travel to Pakistan for a series of scheduled matches.

Indian authorities stopped the team’s departure plans to Pakistan.

Sources indicate that the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation was officially informed that the Indian team would not be allowed to participate in the upcoming matches.

The much-anticipated first match was set for November 19 in Kartarpur, with subsequent matches planned in Lahore on November 21 and Bahawalpur on November 23.

The cancellation is a setback for sports diplomacy between the two nations, as the Kabaddi games in Pakistan were expected to promote goodwill and cultivate closer people-to-people connections.