Galatasaray sign Hungary winger Sallai from Freiburg

Galatasaray will pay the 27-year-old 2.5 million euros per season

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 20:37:18 PKT

(Reuters) - Galatasaray have signed Hungary right winger Roland Sallai from SC Freiburg on a four-year deal for six million euros ($6.65 million), the Turkish champions said on Friday.

Galatasaray will pay the 27-year-old, who was part of his country's Euro 2024 squad, 2.5 million euros per season.

Sallai, who has made 53 international appearances, played in all Hungary's three games at the Euros as they finished third in Group A and failed to progress to the knockout stage.

Galatasaray are second in the Super Lig standings with a maximum nine points from three games, a point behind Fenerbahce but with a game in hand on their arch-rivals.