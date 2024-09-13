Pakistan to take on India in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy match on Saturday

The match will begin at 12:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time

Published On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 17:28:43 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan is all set to take on arch-rival India in their last pool match of Asian Champions Trophy of Hockey at Moji, China.

The match will begin at 12:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

A day earlier, Pakistan beat hosts China to book place in semi-finals of mega hockey event. Nadeem Ahmed, Hannan Shahid and Abdul Tehman net one goal each to ensure the Green Shirts’ victory in the crucial match.

The Team Green earned its first victory by defeating Japan 2-1 on Wednesday. From Pakistan side, Ahmad Nadeem and Sufyan Khan netted one goal each while Raiki Fujishima scored one goal for Japan.

The previous two matches played by Pakistan against South Korea and Malaysia ended in a draw.

India is the defending champion as they last year defeated Malaysia 4-3 in the final and won the fourth title , while Japan defeated South Korea 5-3 to bag the bronze medal.

In addition to Pakistan and India, teams from Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

