Teenager Estevao gets first Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Estevo will partner former Palmeiras teammate and new Real Madrid recruit Endrick

(Reuters) - Striker Estevao Willian, the 17-year-old sensation nicknamed 'Messinho', was called up to the Brazil squad for the first time on Friday by coach Dorival Jr for next month's World Cup qualifiers as Neymar continues to recover from injury.

Estevao, who will join Chelsea next year, will partner former Palmeiras teammate and new Real Madrid recruit Endrick. The youngsters will be alongside Vinicius Jr, who was also called up in a bid to create a potent forward line.

"I have always invested heavily in young players throughout my career. He is a player who has been emerging and showing great things. It is up to us to believe. I ask that we have a little patience with these kids. As was the case with Endrick," Dorival said in a press conference.

Neymar was not included in the squad because he is still recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee. The striker, who underwent surgery, also missed the Copa America.

"No need to comment. Everyone knows how important he is (Neymar). But everything has to happen at the right time and in the right place. I have no doubt that, as soon as he recovers, he will be included again," added Dorival.

The 62-year-old manager, who took over in January, left out Barcelona winger Raphinha and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Brazil, sixth in South American qualifers with only seven points, host Ecuador in Curitiba on Sept. 6 before facing Paraguay four days later in Asuncion.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Ederson

Defenders: Danilo, Yan Couto, Guilherme Arana, Wendell, Beraldo, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Rodrygo, Endrick, Estevao, Luiz Henrique, Pedro, Savinho, Vinicius Jr