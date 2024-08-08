Arshad Nadeem ready to throw javelin at Olympic gold tonight

Sports Sports Arshad Nadeem ready to throw javelin at Olympic gold tonight

According to schedule, the final round of the event will begin at 11:25 pm (PST)

Follow on Published On: Thu, 08 Aug 2024 09:12:35 PKT

(Web Desk) – Arshad Nadeem will compete for a gold medal on Thursday night in the event of javelin in the Paris Olympics.

According to schedule, the final round of the event will begin at 11:25 pm (PST) in which Arshad will compete with 12 finalists.

Arshad is at fourth place in the list of competitors by hurling javelin 86.59 metre away in the qualifying round on Tuesday. Neeraj Chopra of India is leading the field with a throw of 89.34 meters, followed by Peters Anderson with 88.63 meters and Julian Weber with 87.76 meters.

According to rules of the competition, all 12 competitors will be allowed three attempts. Top eight javelin throwers will take three more turns.

After six attempts, the athlete with the longest valid throw wins first place. If there’s a tie between two or more athletes after all the rounds are done, the athlete with a better second-best throw is ranked higher than the others.

Meanwhile, Arshad has in a message on social media requested the countrymen to pray for him in the final of the competition.