Paris Olympics: Arshad qualifies for final round of javelin throw event

Arshad hurled javelin to a distance of 86.59 meters and qualified for the next round of the Olympics

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s lone medal hope, Arshad Nadeem, hurled javelin to a distance of 86.59 meters and qualified for the final round of the event at Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The next round will be held on Thursday.

Arch rival India’s Neraj Chopra has also qualified for the next round by tossing the javelin to 89.34 meters.

Arshad is the first Pakistani to advance to the final of a track and field event at both the Olympic Games and the World Athletics Championships.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he set a new national and Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 90.18 meters, becoming the first South Asian athlete to surpass the 90-meter mark.

