Olympics 2024: Who will be the biggest challengers for Arshad Nadeem in Paris?

Sports Sports Olympics 2024: Who will be the biggest challengers for Arshad Nadeem in Paris?

Among the top contenders will be Neeraj Chopra of India and Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 12:57:11 PKT

(Muhammed Ahmed Arqum) – Arshad Nadeem’s journey in the Olympics 2024 will commence today (Tuesday) as the Pakistani athlete will compete in a javelin throw competition.

He is the first Pakistani to advance to the final of a track and field event at both the Olympic Games and the World Athletics Championships.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he set a new national and Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 90.18 meters, becoming the first South Asian athlete to surpass the 90-meter mark.

In 2023, he made history again as the first Pakistani to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, securing a silver medal.

THE CHALLENGERS

Among the top contenders challenging Arshad for the gold medal will be Neeraj Chopra of India and Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Julius Yego of Kenya, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Finland's Oliver Helander add more to the competition at the Olympics.

NEERAJ CHOPRA

Like cricket, Neeraj and Arshad relive the India-Pakistan rivalry in athletics. Neeraj Chopra has a season's best of 88.36m set at the Doha Diamond League in May.

He holds the national record of 89.94m, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden in June 2022. The 26-year-old is widely expected to advance through the qualification round.

JAKUB VADLEJCH

Jakub Vadlejch currently holds the top spot in the men's javelin throw rankings. With a season-best throw of 88.65 meters, he is the reigning Diamond League champion. Three years ago, he won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANDERSON PETERS

Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, claimed gold at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon by defeating Arshad. Despite a challenging 2023 season due to injuries, Peters has made a strong comeback, achieving a season-best of 86.62 meters.

His personal best of 93.07 meters remains the longest among the competitors listed.

KESHORN WALCOTT

Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago is set to compete in his fourth Olympic Games, aiming for his third medal. He secured gold at London in 2012 and bronze at Rio in 2016 but did not win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The 31-year-old athlete arrives in Paris with a season-best throw of 85.11 meters and has the potential to be an unexpected contender.

JULIAN WEBER

Julian Weber, Germany's reigning European Games champion, holds a personal best of 89.54 meters and ranks third in the world. His top throw this season is an impressive 88.37 meters, achieved in May.

OLIVER HELANDER

Oliver Helander from Finland is ranked fourth globally, with a season-best throw of 85.75 meters.

QUALIFICATION ROUND

The qualification round will decide the finalists for Thursday's men's javelin throw event. Competitors who reach the qualifying mark of 84.00 meters will advance to the final.

If fewer than 12 athletes achieve this mark, those with the next highest distances will fill the remaining spots to ensure a minimum of 12 finalists. If more than 12 athletes meet the standard, all will advance to the final round.