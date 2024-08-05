White Sox beaten 13-7 by Twins for 20th straight loss, longest MLB skid in 36 years

Sports Sports White Sox beaten 13-7 by Twins for 20th straight loss, longest MLB skid in 36 years

The major league low belongs to the 1889 Louisville Colonels

Follow on Published On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 12:38:51 PKT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winless for almost a month, the Chicago White Sox are making the worst kind of history.

The woeful White Sox lost their 20th consecutive game Sunday, the majors’ longest skid in 36 years and one short of the American League record, as Chris Flexen was chased early in a 13-7 defeat against the Minnesota Twins.

“Running out of words for it,” Flexen said.

Royce Lewis hit a three-run homer off Flexen in a six-run second inning that gave Minnesota an 8-0 cushion. The White Sox (27-87) rallied and cut it to 10-7 in the eighth, but couldn’t get any closer.

“At the end of the day, we’ve lost 20 in a row. That’s painful. That sucks,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’ve just got to find a way to put that behind us and go out there and be professionals and do what we have to do tomorrow.”

Chicago’s franchise-record losing streak is the longest in the big leagues since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles dropped 21 games in a row — the AL mark — to begin the season. The NL record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight.

The major league low belongs to the 1889 Louisville Colonels, an American Association team that endured a 26-game slide during a 27-111 season.

Next up, the White Sox head to Oakland for a three-game series beginning Monday night against the Athletics, who are last in the AL West.

“It’s very difficult,” Chicago center fielder Luis Robert Jr. said through a translator. “There’s nothing else we can do, just try to come here every day as we’ve been doing it and try to win games.”

Chicago’s losing streak is tied with four other clubs for the third-longest since 1900: the 1969 Montreal Expos; the 1943 and 1916 Philadelphia Athletics; and the 1906 Boston Americans.

The latest defeat dropped the White Sox 60 games below .500 for the first time in franchise history. They are on pace to finish 38-124, which would be the most losses since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders of the National League went 20-134.

Chicago last won on July 10 against Minnesota, 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

The White Sox have been outscored 131-48 during the losing streak. Their seven runs and 12 hits Sunday were both their most in a game during the skid.

Flexen (2-11) didn’t make it out of the second inning. The right-hander allowed eight runs — six earned — and seven hits. He also walked three batters.

Minnesota took advantage of a two-out error by second baseman Brooks Baldwin to score twice in the first. Cole Sands (5-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

“We don’t take two steps back and look at big-picture stuff, or how teams are playing. It really doesn’t change what we do,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Whether teams are playing really well, or not well, it doesn’t matter.”

Minnesota starter Simeon Woods Richardson went four innings, allowing three runs in his first start since a clunker against the Mets. He was handed an 8-0 lead before allowing two runs in the third and another in the fourth.

