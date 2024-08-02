Paris Olympics: China tops the chart with 11 gold medals

On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics, China won two more gold medals, after which China placed itself at the first position with 11 gold medals.

At the Paris Olympics, Chinese women's tennis star Qinwen Zheng made a new history at the Olympics by reaching the final on Thursday, while China's Pan Zhenle won gold with a new world record in the men's 100-meter freestyle swimming final.

France and Japan were second and third on the Paris Olympics medals table with 8 gold medals each.

Australia was fourth with 7 and USA fifth with 6 gold medals.

On the sixth day, the performance of the US athletes was also excellent, winning 4 more gold medals in different sports.

Ecuador won its first medal of the Games in the men's 20km walk.

Paris is hosting the Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11 this year, during which 329 events in 32 different sports will be held.