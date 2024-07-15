Argentina clinch record 16th Copa America with 1-0 extra-time win over Colombia

Argentina's win saw them move ahead of Uruguay after the pair had been tied on 15 Copa title

Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 10:28:44 PKT

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (Reuters) – Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0 thanks to an extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

The game, which was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of fans without tickets tried to enter the stadium, was a cagey affair over 90 minutes but opened up in the extra period.

Martinez, the tournament's leading scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

Argentina's latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America, and gives eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

The win also marked Angel di Maria's final Argentina match after the 36-year-old said last year he would retire from international football after the Copa, while defender Nicolas Otamendi, 36, is also set to end his international career.

"The truth is, this was written, it was this way," Di Maria said. "I dreamed it, I dreamed that I would arrive to the final and win it and retire in this way.

"I have so many beautiful feelings and I am eternally grateful to this generation and today I am leaving in this way with a title."

Colombia started the match by pressing high up the pitch and Jhon Cordoba hit the post in the seventh minute before Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios had long-range efforts saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

MESSI INJURED

Messi appeared to hurt his ankle in the 36th minute after a collision with Santiago Arias and while he got back to his feet after receiving treatment he was clearly hampered for the remainder of the half.

Colombia went on the offensive again in the second half with Arias and Davinson Sanchez coming close to scoring.

Argentina soaked up the pressure well but were dealt a blow in the 66th minute when Messi limped off due to the ankle injury.

"Messi had to leave because of that ankle problem but finally we were able to give him some joy," added Di Maria, who jointly lifted the trophy alongside captain Messi and Otamendi at the presentation ceremony.

They continued to grow into the contest and had a goal disallowed for offside but Colombia held on as the match went to extra time.

The defending champions continued to push forward in extra time, testing Vargas with a shot from Nico Gonzalez before Martinez finally found the breakthrough.

'DESERVED MORE'

Argentina's win saw them move ahead of Uruguay after the pair had been tied on 15 Copa title. It also ended a record 28-match unbeaten streak for Colombia, whose last defeat also came against 'La Albiceleste' in February 2022.

"It hurts after a tournament that the whole team fought for, it hurts when you compete to win and we felt we deserved more. But we have to thank the people," Colombia defender Sanchez said.

"We wanted to give the victory to a country that deserves it, Colombia deserves everything, and we leave empty-handed, but we will go on."

In a small consolation for Colombia, midfielder and captain James Rodriguez was named player of the tournament, after notching six assists to break Messi's previous record of five assists in a single edition of the Copa America.

In the build-up to the match, video circulating on social media showed security scuffling with fans as they ran across the concourses and attempted to breach the gates of the stadium.

A Reuters witness saw several people being ejected from the stadium by security staff while some players said their families were caught up in the chaos outside and were unable to enter the venue, which will host matches during the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament has been marred by a number of organisational issues.

Uruguay's players were involved in clashes with Colombian fans earlier this week, while an assistant referee had to be hospitalised after collapsing in hot and humid conditions while officiating a group stage match.