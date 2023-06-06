Millot double secure Stuttgart another season in Bundesliga

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Two goals from the 20-year-old Enzo Millot were enough to secure VfB Stuttgart a new season in the Bundesliga, as they defeated Hamburg SV 3-1 in the second leg of the relegation playoff on Monday to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory.

Hamburg faced a challenging task at Volksparkstadion as they attempted to overcome a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

The hosts raised hopes of a fightback when Sonny Kittel scored in the sixth minute.

But that was as good as it got for Hamburg as Millot equalised for Stuttgart two minutes into the second half.

Millot silenced the stadium in the 64th minute when he tapped in his second goal, ensuring that Hamburg, who suffered their first-ever relegation from the Bundesliga in 2018, will spend another season in the second tier.

Substitute Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored the third goal for Stuttgart seven minutes into stoppage time.

Stuttgart finished 16th in the Bundesliga while Hamburg were third in the second tier standings.