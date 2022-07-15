PHF announces squad for upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be played from July 28 to August 8.

15 July,2022 09:04 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced an 18-man squad for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The squad was announced after identifying the top performers in the recently held trials in Lahore.

Pakistan’s head coach, Siegfried Aikman, along with four other officials will be a part of the management team while the Men in Green will be led by Mohammad Umar Bhutta for the mega event.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be played from July 28 to August 8 with the first match of the men’s Hockey event taking place on July 29.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Scotland. The Green Shirts will kickstart their campaign against South Africa on July 30.