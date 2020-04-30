Indian discus thrower suspended after failing dope test

Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned drug

NEW DEHLI (ONLINE) - Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said that discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned drug.

Indian top Women discus thrower Kamalpreet will face faces the prospect of being banned for a maximum four years if the positive test is confirmed.

An Indian national record holder, Kaur cannot participate in any competition until a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics anti-doping rules.

The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are both taking place this year.

Stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid banned in 1974.

It became infamous after Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson tested positive for it at the 1988 Seoul Games and was stripped of his 100m gold medal.

Indian’s are ranked third in the number of doping violations behind Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report released last year.