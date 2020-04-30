Man Utd players plead for peace in Ukraine

MANCHESTER (AFP) - Manchester United and Watford players stood together with a sign saying "peace" in six languages ahead of Saturday s Premier League match in response to Russia s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian flags were also waved among the crowd at Old Trafford as a show of support for the beleaguered nation.

On Friday, United announced they had terminated a deal with Russia s flagship airline Aeroflot following President Vladimir Putin s actions, which have been met with heavy international sanctions.

"It s just an incredible situation we have a kind of war in Europe," United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday.

"When I watch TV in the morning and the evening I still cannot believe what I see there. I very much hope politicians all over the world de-escalate the situation."