Third International Paces Competition concludes

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Third International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (Paces) competition concluded at Ayyub Stadium Lahore on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was the chief guest.

A total of 101 international military sportsmen from six countries participated in the event. Sri Lanka clinched gold while UAE and Uzbekistan silver medals and Palestine, Jordan and Iraq won bronze medals.

Nine teams of the Pakistan Army participated in various competitions, the ISPR said, adding that the Engineers Regimental Centre team clinched the gold medal, the Multan Corps silver and Baloch Regimental Centre bronze medal.

In Individual Category, Warrant Officer Mubarek from UAE and Sapper Ahmed Raza from Engineers Centre secured Gold Medals in 3.2 kms race.

In Pull Ups event, Gold Medal has been secured by Corporal Dissanayake from Sri Lanka and Sapper Amjad from Engineers Centre with 967 Pull Ups setting a new PACES Championship record.

In Sit Ups, Gold Medals were secured by Corporal Dissanayake from Sri Lanka and Sapper Shahzad from Engineers Centre.

In Push Ups, Gold Medals were secured by Corporal Obesiri from Srilanka and Sapper Irfan of Engineers Center.

In Combat Efficiency Test, Gold medals were secured by Corporal Raja Karuna from Sri Lanka and Naik Ijaz from Multan Corps.

In Fittest of the Fittest category, Corporal Dissanayaka from Sri Lanka and Sapper Amjad from Engineers Centre received gold medals.

The chief guest awarded prizes to winning teams and individuals and congratulated them for excellent display of physical fitness, endurance and sportsmanship. He lauded the performance of Pakistan Army Teams and complimented them for the highest standards of physical fitness displayed by them.

The chief guest specially appreciated the performance of international teams and thanked them for their enthusiastic and vigorous participation.

Successful completion of 3rd international PACES Championship at Lahore reflects positively on Pakistan s image as a peaceful nation which is completely safe and secure for conduct of International sports events.

The chief guest complimented the team of organizers and associated staff for making the event a great success.