Sania Mirza shares video of Indian fans calling Shoaib Malik ‘Jija Jee’ in Dubai Stadium

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Indian Tennis player and wife of former captain Pakistani Cricket team Sania Malik shared a video of Indian fans who called Shoaib Malik, her husband, ‘Jija Jee’ during the blockbuster T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

According to the details, the video showed Malik fielding around the boundry when a score of the star’s Indian fans chanted slogans of ‘Jija Jee’ (brother-in-law) in his support. Sania, taking it to Twitter, highlighted the sweet gesture and celebrated the stardom of her husband on the social media.

It is pertinent to state here that the tennis superstar also holds the similar recognition i.e. of ‘Bhabhi jee’ (sister-in-law) among Pakistani fans who always extend their unending love and support for her.

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 25, 2021