Several terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Security forces killed several terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.

The operation was carried out in the Khatti Kili area as part of ongoing intelligence-led actions being conducted under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision over the past two months.

Security sources said several militant hideouts were destroyed during the operation. A cache of weapons, ammunition and other equipment was also recovered from those killed.

Sources said a number of militants were also injured during the operation, although no further details were provided.

The operation was conducted with measures in place to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent harm to the local population, the sources added.

Security forces have continued intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of efforts to maintain lasting peace and combat militancy in the region.

