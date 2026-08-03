PML-N leading in AJK second phase polls with 12 seats, PPP bags four

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Initial unconfirmed and unofficial results of AJK phase second show that PML-N is leading with 12 seats, whereas its rival PPP has bagged four seats.

In the second phase, voting was held in 8 constituencies of Muzaffarabad division and 12 seats of refugees. Polling continued peacefully in all constituencies of Muzaffarabad division until 6 pm.

However, due to bad weather and landslides in constituency LA-27, election staff and polling equipment could not reach on time, due to which elections were postponed at all 196 polling stations of the constituency.

According to preliminary, unofficial and unofficial results, the Muslim League (N) has a clear lead, while the Pakistan Peoples Party is also achieving success and superiority in a few constituencies.

UNCONFIRMED AND UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

LA-25 Neelum Valley 1: According to the results of 11 polling stations out of 143, Shah Ghulam Qadir of the Muslim League (N) is in first place with 1,433 votes, while Abid Afzal of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference is in second place with 1,018 votes.

LA-26 Neelum Valley 2: According to unofficial and non-final results from 26 of the 135 polling stations in LA-26 Neelum Valley 2, PPP's Mian Abdul Waheed is in first place with 3762 votes and PML-N's Shah Ghulam Qadir is in second place with 3296 votes.

LA -30 Muzaffarabad 4 : According to the results of all 129 polling stations, Mustafa Bashir Abbasi of the Muslim League (N) won by securing 17,749 votes, while Mubashir Munir Awan of the PPP came in second place by securing 11,947 votes.

LA-34 Jammu 1 : According to the results of 51 out of 131 polling stations, Nasir Hussain Dar of the Muslim League (N) is leading with 1,690 votes, while Muhammad Saud Mukhtar of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference is in second place with 741 votes.

LA 35 Jammu 2 : LA 35 Jammu 2: According to unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 142 polling stations, PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail won by securing 23,893 votes, while independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Ghiyas came in second with 5,868 votes.

LA 36 Jammu 3 : According to the results of all 140 polling stations, Muhammad Ahsan Raza of the Muslim League (N) won by securing 27,218 votes, while Ahsan Ismail of the Pakistan Peoples Party came in second with 12,980 votes.

LA 37 Jammu 4 : According to the results of all 185 polling stations, Maryam Javed of the Muslim League (N) won by securing 28,664 votes, while Usman Aleem of the Jammu and Kashmir United Movement came in second with 22,827 votes.

LA 38 Jammu 5 : According to the results of 48 out of 115 polling stations, Zeeshan Ali of PML-N is in first place with 5,483 votes, while Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry of PML-A Azad Jammu and Kashmir is in second place with 4,935 votes.

LA 39 Jammu 6 : According to the results of 32 out of 157 polling stations, Raja Muhammad Siddique of PML-N is in first place with 2,328 votes while Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan Peoples Party is in second place with 650 votes.

LA 40 Kashmir Valley 1 : According to the results of 23 out of 47 polling stations, Amir Abdul Ghaffar of Pakistan Peoples Party is in first place with 1,178 votes, while Muhammad Naeem Khan of PML-N is in second place with 65 votes.

LA 41 Kashmir Valley 2 : According to the results of all 19 polling stations, Muhammad Amir Shah of the PML-N won by securing 1,804 votes, while independent candidate Saba Dewan came in second place with 588 votes.

LA-42 Kashmir Valley 3 : According to the results of all 43 polling stations, Syed Shaukat Ali Shah of the Muslim League (N) won by securing 1,524 votes, while Muhammad Asim Sharif of the Pakistan Peoples Party came in second with 477 votes.

LA 43 Kashmir Valley 4 : According to the results of all 10 polling stations, Muhammad Yasin Lone of the Muslim League (N) won with 1,276 votes, while Javed Butt of the Pakistan Peoples Party came in second with 563 votes.

LA 44 Kashmir Valley 5 : According to the results of all 27 polling stations, Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri of the Muslim League (N) won by securing 1,700 votes, while Mehr-un-Nisa of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference came in second place with 650 votes.

LA 45 Kashmir Valley 6 : According to the results of all 41 polling stations, Pakistan Peoples Party's Abdul Majid Khan won by securing 3,448 votes, while All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference's Khawaja Muhammad Dilawar came in second with 823 votes.

According to preliminary unofficial results, the PML-N has a clear overall lead, while the counting of votes in various constituencies is still ongoing and the final results will be released by the Election Commission.