Bilawal arrives in Muzaffarabad on 3-day visit ahead of AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where he was accorded a warm reception by party leaders and supporters.

Bilawal was welcomed at the Kohala Bridge by Acting President of Azad Kashmir and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, along with senior PPP leaders and a large number of party workers. Supporters chanted slogans in his favour as he entered the capital in a convoy comprising hundreds of vehicles.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz accompanied Bilawal during the visit.

According to the party, Bilawal is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with PPP candidates and senior leaders from the Poonch and Muzaffarabad divisions to discuss the party's political strategy and preparations for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

As part of the visit, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin will host a dinner in Bilawal's honour on Tuesday evening. The gathering will be attended by election candidates, divisional office-bearers and district presidents from the Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions.

Authorities have put in place heightened security arrangements throughout Bilawal's visit to ensure law and order during political activities.

The visit comes as political parties intensify campaigning and organisational efforts ahead of the forthcoming AJK elections, with the PPP aiming to strengthen coordination with local leadership and finalise its electoral strategy.