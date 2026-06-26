Karachi welcomes 22 Iranian crew members as Pakistan continues safe repatriation efforts

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has facilitated the safe arrival of 22 Iranian crew members of the vessel Lenore/Davina in Karachi following their recent interdiction by US authorities, marking another repatriation effort coordinated through Pakistani territory.

The crew members reached Karachi this afternoon, with arrangements now being finalised in collaboration with Iranian Missions in Pakistan to ensure their earliest and safe return to Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan remained in continuous contact with both US and Iranian authorities throughout the process to support the smooth transfer of the crew members. The latest development represents the fourth group of Iranian nationals whose repatriation has been facilitated by Pakistan over the past two months.

I am pleased to share that twenty two (22) Iranian crew members of the vessel Lenore/Davina, recently interdicted by US authorities, have safely arrived in Karachi this afternoon, AlhamdoLilah.



Arrangements are now being finalised in close collaboration with the Iranian… https://t.co/wnxfUNhlmw — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) June 26, 2026

With the arrival of the 22 crew members, Pakistan has now assisted in the repatriation of more than 70 Iranian nationals through its territory, including the latest group. The Foreign Ministry highlighted that the efforts were carried out in coordination with relevant Pakistani institutions and Iranian representatives.

The process follows an earlier arrangement announced on June 17, when Pakistan facilitated the repatriation of 30 Iranian nationals. The group included eight Iranian fishermen who were rescued at sea by the British vessel MMA Valour after their boat ran aground, along with 22 Iranian crew members linked to the Lenore/Davina vessel.

Officials said the repatriation efforts involved close collaboration between Pakistani authorities, Iranian missions, and international counterparts. The Foreign Ministry expressed appreciation for the cooperation of Iranian leadership and acknowledged the work of its teams and other Pakistani institutions involved in ensuring the safe movement of the nationals.