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Karbala inspires humanity to uphold justice, says Maryam Nawaz

Karbala inspires humanity to uphold justice, says Maryam Nawaz
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Summary Maryam Nawaz said love for the martyrs of Karbala and the Ahl al-Bayt is an integral part of every Muslim's faith

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that Karbala continues to inspire humanity to uphold justice, courage and moral integrity, describing it as a timeless lesson in sacrifice and righteousness.

In her message on the occasion of Ashura, CM Punjab paid tribute to the martyrs of Karbala and honoured the patience and resilience of Hazrat Bibi Zainab (RA).

Maryam Nawaz said love for the martyrs of Karbala and the Ahl al-Bayt is an integral part of every Muslim's faith, adding that the tragedy of Karbala revived the moral conscience of Islamic civilisation.

She said the sacrifice and martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), were made to preserve the true values and principles of Islam.

"The tragedy of Karbala is a lasting inspiration for humanity to stand on the path of justice," she said, adding that Imam Hussain (RA) presented an enduring model of political and moral leadership.

The chief minister said the name of Imam Hussain (RA) remains a symbol of courage and steadfastness for oppressed people across the world.

Describing Karbala as more than a historical battle, Maryam Nawaz said it represents a profound example of spiritual resilience and unwavering faith.

She urged people to renew their commitment to following the teachings of Imam Hussain (RA), saying the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions would continue to inspire generations in their struggle against injustice and oppression.
 

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