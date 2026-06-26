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One killed, two injured in Sargodha road accident

One killed, two injured in Sargodha road accident
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Summary The accident took place in Chak-22 Shumali in the outskirts of Sargodha where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and injuring his wife and son.

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – A man was killed and his wife and son sustained critical injuries in a tragic road accident in Sargodha on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place in Chak-22 Shumali in the outskirts of Sargodha where a speeding car hit a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and injuring his wife and son.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Rescue sources informed that the deceased was identified as Tassawar Abbas. According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Further investigation is ongoing.
 

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