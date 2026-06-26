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Two killed as tractor trolley hits motorcycle in Chiniot

Two killed as tractor trolley hits motorcycle in Chiniot
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Summary Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Chiniot.

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding tractor trolley in Chiniot, a city in Punjab province, on Thursday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Lahore Road in Raza Abad area of Chiniot where a rashly driven tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle, killing two youngsters on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Chiniot.

Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as 20-year-old Iqrar and 22-year-old Abdur Rehman and were residents of Chak-217. Meanwhile, police have registered a car and started investigation.
 

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