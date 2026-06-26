President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has called upon the nation to draw inspiration from the timeless lessons of Karbala, the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) that teaches Muslims to uphold truth, justice, patience and moral courage in the face of oppression.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur (10th Muharram-ul-Haram 1448 AH), the president said that Ashura is one of the most significant and meaningful days in Islamic history, reminding believers of the values of perseverance, sacrifice, truthfulness and steadfastness on principles.

President Zardari said that while Ashura commemorates several important historical events, its most profound association in Islamic history is with the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with the members of Ahl-e-Bait and their loyal companions in the plains of Karbala in 61 AH.

Describing the tragedy of Karbala as more than a historical event, the president said it remains a living lesson and an enduring message for humanity. He noted that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) demonstrated through his actions that every sacrifice can be made for the protection of truth, justice, integrity and human dignity, but one should never surrender before falsehood, tyranny and injustice.

The president said that Imam Hussain’s (RA) struggle was aimed at the reform of the Muslim Ummah and the preservation of the true values and teachings of islam.

President Zardari urged the nation to pledge that they would incorporate the qualities of righteousness, ethical courage, patience, selflessness and service to humanity into their individual and collective lives.

He also appealed to citizens to promote peace, tolerance, inter-sect harmony and brotherhood during the days of Ashura.

The president advised people to avoid rumours and provocative behaviour and play a constructive role in strengthening national unity and solidarity.

Praying for the country and the Muslim Ummah, President Zardari said he hoped that Allah Almighty would grant people the wisdom to understand the true message of Karbala and guide them to shape their lives according to the principles of truth, justice, patience and piety.

