PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Day of Ashura serves as a timeless reminder of faith, patience, sacrifice, truthfulness and social reform, urging the nation to draw guidance from the teachings and sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur (10th Muharram-ul-Haram 1448 AH), the prime minister described Ashura as one of the most thought-provoking days in Islamic history, offering humanity unparalleled lessons in perseverance, righteousness, selflessness and steadfastness in the face of adversity.

PM Shehbaz said the day commemorates Allah Almighty’s support for the believers, the triumph of truth and the sacrifices made for the supremacy of justice and righteousness. He noted that the supreme sacrifice of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), and his devoted companions had given Ashura a unique and everlasting significance in Islamic history.

The prime minister said the tragedy of Karbala conveys a powerful message that adherence to principles and values forms the foundation of a dignified and civilized society. He said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) demonstrated through his conduct that sacrificing for truth, justice and human dignity is far superior to submitting to oppression, injustice and falsehood.

Highlighting the broader lessons of Karbala, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the historic event symbolizes efforts for the reform of the Muslim community, the revival of the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the promotion of virtue while discouraging wrongdoing.

He stressed that these ideals require individuals and society alike to promote justice, patience, tolerance and responsibility in daily life. Rather than allowing differences, hatred and division to prevail, he said, society should strengthen values of mutual respect, religious harmony, tolerance and national unity.

The prime minister appealed to religious scholars, spiritual leaders, speakers, media organizations and the youth to promote the true message of Ashura, encourage inter-sect harmony and respect, and discourage incitement and hatred.

Calling upon the nation to renew its commitment to the principles upheld by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistanis should strengthen their dedication to truth and justice, safeguard the rights of the weak and underprivileged, and contribute through their character and actions towards building a strong, united and peaceful nation.

He concluded by praying for peace and stability across the world and for unity, harmony and prosperity for the entire Muslim Ummah.

