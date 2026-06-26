International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed across the world including Pakistan today (Friday) to educate communities on the devastating health, economic, and social consequences of illicit drugs.

The theme for the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is "The World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses".

Observed annually on June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking aims to raise awareness about the global challenges of drug abuse and the illegal drug trade.

Established by the UN, this global campaign promotes proactive, evidence-based prevention and emphasizes treating individuals with compassion and empathy.

Global drug use and the number of drugs on the market have been increasing in the past decades. The century-long dominance of heroin in illicit global opioid markets is increasingly being challenged by changes in the illegal supply of opioids.

Production, seizures and use of cocaine continue to rise, while low costs of manufacture and reduced risks of detection of synthetic drugs are contributing to their increase on illicit drug markets.

In response to these challenges, this year’s campaign will showcase how the international community, local and national governments, civil society and the public is working together on innovative responses to reduce demand for and supply of illicit drugs and thus mitigate threats.

