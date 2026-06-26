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Sindh Home Minister says 100pc govt writ established in Kacha area

Sindh Home Minister says 100pc govt writ established in Kacha area
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Summary Talking to media in Sukkur, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar operations against the criminal elements are ongoing in the Kacha area and there is no area where government writ does not exist.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Sindh Provincial Minister for Home Affairs Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Thursday said that 100 percent government writ has been established in the entire Kacha area.

Talking to media in Sukkur, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar operations against the criminal elements are ongoing in the Kacha area and there is no area where government writ does not exist.

Under the government policy, he said that they are bringing a development package for the Kacha area which will bring improvement. He further said that until we provide employment to the residents of Kacha, complete law and order cannot be established.

Talking about the recovery of Priya Kumari, he said efforts are underway and the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Hindu community. The dacoits suspected of keeping Priya Kumari have been killed, he confirmed.

Rejecting reports about police salaries, the minister said, the impression that Sindh Police personnel receive lower salaries than Punjab Police is incorrect.
 

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