Youm-e-Ashur being observed today with due solemnity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram is being observed today (Friday) with due solemnity throughout the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to commemorate the great sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and companions for upholding the glorious norms of Islam.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his 72 family members and companions embraced martyrdom at Karbala for upholding justice, truth, righteousness and piety.

The 10th Muharram Zuljanah and mourning processions have been taken out across the country on Friday to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

Security has been put on high alert on the routes of Muharram processions to avoid any untoward incident. The processions’ routes are being monitored through CCTV cameras installed at hidden places. Heavy contingent of police and Rangers have been deployed to ensure foolproof security.

Water and milk stands for the mourners have been placed at various points on the routes of these processions.

In Karachi, the main procession began from Nishtar Park Chowrangi, and after passing through its routes, would culminate at Hussnainia Irania Imambargha, Kharadar.

In Lahore, thousands of mourners took out Zuljanah procession from Nisar Haveli which is passing through its traditional routes and will end at Imambargah Gamay Shah. More than 20,000 policemen have been deployed along the route of this procession.

In Peshawar, nine small and big processions have been taken out. Main procession would be taken out at 2:30pm from Imambargah Syed Alam Shah. The city routes have been completely sealed.

In Quetta, main procession was taken out from Alamdar Road. Main Zuljanah processions have been taken out in other cities including Hyderabad, Sanghar, Dera Ismael Khan, Jhang and Jam Nawaz Ali.

