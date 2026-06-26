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Speeding Mazda overturns on M-5, one killed

Speeding Mazda overturns on M-5, one killed
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Summary Speeding Mazda carrying lemons overturns on Multan motorway, killing one brother and injuring another as police investigate accident.

MULTAN (Dunya News) — A speeding Mazda truck loaded with lemons overturned on Motorway M-5, killing one brother and injuring another.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the tragic accident occurred near pole number 733 on Motorway M-5, where the driver lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed, causing it to veer off the road and overturn.

Rescue officials said two real brothers were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Twenty-six-year-old Ismatullah suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while his 30-year-old brother Asadullah was injured.

Rescue teams reached the scene after receiving information about the accident and provided first aid to the injured before shifting him to Nishtar Hospital. The body of the deceased was also moved to the hospital for necessary procedures.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. 

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