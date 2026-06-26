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Earthquake tremors felt in Balochistan's Sibi, Kohlu districts

Earthquake tremors felt in Balochistan's Sibi, Kohlu districts
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Summary The earthquake measured 4.2 magnitude in Sibi and 5.0 magnitude in Kohlu.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Earthquake tremors were felt in the Balochistan districts of Sibi and Kohlu, causing panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 4.2 magnitude in Sibi and 5.0 magnitude in Kohlu. The depth of the quake was recorded at 42 kilometers in Sibi and 18 kilometers in Kohlu.

The epicenter of the Sibi earthquake was located 57 kilometers northeast of the city, while the epicenter in Kohlu was 65 kilometers northeast of the city, the Seismological Centre said.

Initial reports indicate that no loss of life or property has been reported so far. However, relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
 

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Balochistan Pakistan

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